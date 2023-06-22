India's design for Carbon Credit Trading Scheme expected in two weeks, says Power Secretary

CNBC TV18
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 22, 2023

The centre is planning to bring in the final design of the Carbon Credit Trading Scheme (CCTS) within the next two weeks, Power Secretary Alok Kumar said on Thursday.
The Union Ministry for Power is developing CCTS for decarbonisation  of the environment in partnership with the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change.

The Indian Carbon Market (ICM) aims to develop methodologies for estimation of reduction in carbon emissions reductions, and for verification, registration, validation and issuance processes to operationalize the scheme.
