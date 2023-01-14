India assumes presidency of 13th International Renewable Energy Agency assembly

The needs and aspirations of developing countries have to be kept in mind to transition into the future the world needs, Minister of New and Renewable Energy R. K. Singh said.

India on Saturday assumed the presidency of the 13th assembly of the International Renewable Energy Agency, the first international organisation to focus exclusively on renewable energy.

Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy R. K. Singh gave his opening remarks at the agency's 13th assembly that began today in Abu Dhabi.

Singh highlighted the need for investment and access to technology especially in developing countries such as Africa in order to build a more sustainable future.

The present pace of energy transition is inadequate to achieve a global warming of 1.5 degree as the issue of climate change cannot be solved independently, Singh said.

"The problem of climate change cannot be solved by one country. Some countries transitioning will not help, it will require collective efforts," he said.

Singh also said that transitioning to renewable energy is at the core of climate action. Developmental needs and aspirations of developing countries, however, must be kept in mind.

"We must ensure that the sacrosanct principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities is adhered to in its true spirit and accordingly, countries that need to do more are implored to raise their ambitions substantially from existing ones," Singh said.

This news comes soon after India assumed the G20 presidency in December 2022 and was named the host of the Mission Innovation and Clean Energy Ministerials in 2023.

Speaking to the country's accelerated rise to the top, Minister Singh said that the nation would lead global efforts to get the world to a more equitable future.

"We will shape and align the global discourse in a positive way that encourages countries world over to ensure that this objective is achieved," he said.