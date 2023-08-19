India approves Green Hydrogen Mission to promote sustainable energy

In a significant step towards achieving a greener and more sustainable energy landscape, the Government of India has given the green light to the National Green Hydrogen Mission. The mission, which aims to promote the production and utilization of green hydrogen, is poised to play a pivotal role in reducing the nation's carbon footprint and advancing its commitment to renewable energy sources.

As per the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, the term "Green Hydrogen" has been defined as hydrogen produced using renewable energy sources, including but not limited to electrolysis and biomass conversion. This definition extends to encompass electricity generated from renewable sources, which is stored in energy storage systems or incorporated into the grid in compliance with pertinent regulations.

To ensure the highest environmental standards, the mission sets forth stringent criteria for green hydrogen production. For green hydrogen derived from electrolysis, the cumulative non-biogenic greenhouse gas emissions associated with water treatment, electrolysis, gas purification, and the subsequent hydrogen drying and compression processes are mandated to be no greater than 2 kilograms of carbon dioxide equivalent per kilogram of hydrogen (kg CO₂ eq/kg H₂), calculated as an average over the previous 12-month period.

Similarly, for green hydrogen originating from biomass conversion, the stipulation remains that non-biogenic greenhouse gas emissions stemming from biomass processing, heat/steam generation, the conversion process itself, gas purification, and the ensuing hydrogen drying and compression procedures must not exceed 2 kilograms of carbon dioxide equivalent per kilogram of hydrogen (kg CO₂ eq/kg H₂), as an average over the preceding 12-month duration.

To ensure the accuracy and integrity of green hydrogen measurement and certification, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy will establish a comprehensive methodology encompassing aspects such as measurement, reporting, monitoring, on-site verification, and certification of green hydrogen and its derivatives.

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency is entrusted with the pivotal role of being the Nodal Authority for accrediting agencies responsible for monitoring, verification, and certification of projects involved in green hydrogen production. This move aims to establish a robust system that guarantees the adherence of production projects to the stringent emissions criteria outlined in the mission's framework.