India achieves significant milestones in renewable energy sector, says minister RK Singh

The minister highlighted that from March 2018 to March 2023, India's renewable energy capacity rose by a staggering 1.48 times, reaching 172 GW.

Over 25 percent of the total electricity generated in the country during the financial year 2022-23 came from non-fossil fuel sources, said Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy, RK Singh in Parliament on Tuesday.

Minister Singh also stated that the share of non-fossil fuel-based capacity is expected to surge to 57.4 percent by the end of FY 2026-27 and an even more impressive 68.4 percent by the end of 2031.

