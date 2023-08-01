India achieves significant milestones in renewable energy sector, says minister RK Singh

1 Min Read
The minister highlighted that from March 2018 to March 2023, India's renewable energy capacity rose by a staggering 1.48 times, reaching 172 GW.
Over 25 percent of the total electricity generated in the country during the financial year 2022-23 came from non-fossil fuel sources, said Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy, RK Singh in Parliament on Tuesday.
Minister Singh also stated that the share of non-fossil fuel-based capacity is expected to surge to 57.4 percent by the end of FY 2026-27 and an even more impressive 68.4 percent by the end of 2031.
Minister Singh also provided updates on the progress of the Green Energy Corridor Phase-II project. The government has approved the construction of 624 circuit kilometers (ckm) of transmission lines and 2200 MVA capacity substations, set to be completed by FY 2025-26. The project's primary objective is to facilitate the smooth evacuation of renewable energy, with a specific focus on evacuating 4000 MW capacity of renewable energy in Tamil Nadu.
