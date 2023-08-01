CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeenvironment NewsIndia achieves significant milestones in renewable energy sector, says minister RK Singh

India achieves significant milestones in renewable energy sector, says minister RK Singh

India achieves significant milestones in renewable energy sector, says minister RK Singh
1 Min Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 1, 2023 6:47:12 PM IST (Published)

The minister highlighted that from March 2018 to March 2023, India's renewable energy capacity rose by a staggering 1.48 times, reaching 172 GW.

Over 25 percent of the total electricity generated in the country during the financial year 2022-23 came from non-fossil fuel sources, said Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy, RK Singh in Parliament on Tuesday.

Minister Singh also stated that the share of non-fossil fuel-based capacity is expected to surge to 57.4 percent by the end of FY 2026-27 and an even more impressive 68.4 percent by the end of 2031.
The minister highlighted that from March 2018 to March 2023, India's renewable energy capacity rose by a staggering 1.48 times, reaching 172 GW.
Minister Singh also provided updates on the progress of the Green Energy Corridor Phase-II project. The government has approved the construction of 624 circuit kilometers (ckm) of transmission lines and 2200 MVA capacity substations, set to be completed by FY 2025-26. The project's primary objective is to facilitate the smooth evacuation of renewable energy, with a specific focus on evacuating 4000 MW capacity of renewable energy in Tamil Nadu.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

green energy

Recommended Articles

View All
Maruti Suzuki's RC Bhargava expects to double car volumes by 2030, hints at more reorganisations | Q&A

Maruti Suzuki's RC Bhargava expects to double car volumes by 2030, hints at more reorganisations | Q&A

Aug 1, 2023 IST6 Min Read

Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava says growth would not be possible without reorganisation

Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava says growth would not be possible without reorganisation

Aug 1, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Tax Talks | Online Gaming — here's how the new taxation effectively cascades from 28% to over 50%

Tax Talks | Online Gaming — here's how the new taxation effectively cascades from 28% to over 50%

Aug 1, 2023 IST5 Min Read

World Lung Cancer Day | It's high time the research find new ways to manage this difficult-to-treat cancer

World Lung Cancer Day | It's high time the research find new ways to manage this difficult-to-treat cancer

Aug 1, 2023 IST7 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X