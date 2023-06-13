Important to ensure India doesn't become import dependent in renewable energy transition: UTI AMC CIO

Vetri Subramaniam, Chief Investment Officer, UTI AMC, said it is critical for India to pull off and be part of green energy transformation, but it needs to ensure there is no new import dependency.

As India gains momentum in its transition to green energy, it has to mindful of not relying on imports for the same. "The biggest challenge that I see in the renewable space in India, is a lack of indigenously grown technology," said Vetri Subramaniam , Chief Investment Officer, UTI AMC.

He said companies are trying to make acquisitions, trying to figure out how to jockey and position for it, but they are on the backfoot as the country does not have the technology at the moment.

He said the government does have a whole raft of schemes that it is trying to support via PLI, other mechanisms to build the renewable energy ecosystem here. "And it is critical for India to pull off and be part of this energy transformation that is likely to happen from carbon to renewable, we need to make sure that we are at the forefront of that, and we do not create a new import dependency like we had during the carbon era," he said.