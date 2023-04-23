Yellow thunderstorm warning in Northeast after hailstorm kills 2 in Assam, damages 162 houses in Mizoram

Heavy rainfall and hailstones have damaged at least 162 houses in three villages in the Mamit district of west Mizoram. However, no deaths have been reported so far. Also, Tinsukia deputy commissioner Swapneel Paul said two persons were killed in a hailstorm in Assam on Saturday night.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a "yellow" thunderstorm notice for Assam and neighbouring areas, warning of lightning and gusty winds over the next two days.

According to a forecast by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), a cyclonic circulation is present over east Assam and nearby states. Thunderstorms with lightning accompanied by gusty wind reaching speeds of up to 30-40 km/h are very likely to occur at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on Sunday.

The IMD uses four colour codes — green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action) — for weather warnings.

Thunderstorm with lightning is also very likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, while isolated places of Meghalaya are very likely to receive heavy rains during the same period.

The RMC has also warned of thunderstorms with lightning in isolated places over all seven North Eastern states.

Two dead in Assam after hailstorm strikes Tinsukia

Tinsukia deputy commissioner Swapneel Paul said two persons were killed in a hailstorm in the district on Saturday night. The state has issued ex-gratia cheques of Rs 4 lakh to the families of the deceased.

He added that an assessment of damages to houses and other properties was being done, and a rehabilitation grant will be provided once it is completed. Paul urged people not to panic and call his team if they needed assistance.

Major damage has been caused to the Rupai-Tinsukia grid line, where nine towers have been severely damaged. Additionally, 60 to 70 percent of electricity poles and wires in Tinsukia have been damaged and work to restore power is in full swing.

”Special expertise is needed to restore this as it’s the main grid line. Two teams from Guwahati are coming. It is difficult to give a timeframe for when the restoration will be completed,” he added.

Main roads that were blocked by uprooted trees were cleared earlier today and traffic movement has not been hindered, he said. The team has activated two helpline numbers and medical teams are in place.

Hailstones and heavy rain hit Mizoram, 162 houses damaged

Heavy rainfall and hailstones have damaged at least 162 houses in three villages in the Mamit district of west Mizoram. However, no deaths have been reported so far.

The villages are located near the border of Tripura and Bangladesh. Although there were no deaths, around 61 houses — 40 in Lallen, 13 in Chhippui and eight in Kawnmawi — have been severely damaged.

The district administration and local MLA Lalrintluanga Sailo have provided tarpaulins to the affected families, and the state BJP president Vanlalhmuaka has extended monetary assistance.

With agency inputs.