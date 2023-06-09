Delhi likely to witness hotter days, says IMD as it monitors the progress of southwest monsoon

The national capital can expect to witness hotter days ahead as the India Meterological Department on Friday forecast dry weather and clear skies over Delhi in the upcoming days.

As the southwest monsoon makes its way to other southern and western states of the country, the north seems to have no respite from the heat any time soon.

The national capital can expect to witness hotter days ahead as the India Meterological Department on Friday forecast dry weather and clear skies over Delhi in the upcoming days. Even though the met officials have not yet predicted a heatwave in the region for at least a week, such conditions can occur at isolates areas.

Delhi's primary weather station, Safdarjung Observatory, recorded a minimum of 27.3 degrees Celsius on Friday, normal for this time of the year. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 41 degrees Celsius. Strong surface winds during the day and very light rains are likely towards night. The IMD had last month predicted normal to below normal monsoon in northwest India which means more drier and hotter days going ahead.

"During June, normal to above-normal maximum temperatures are likely across most parts of the country, except for the extreme north and some parts of the southern peninsular region," it had said. The IMD's extended range model guidance shows improved rainfall activity in northwest India in the fourth week of June and the first week of July. The monsoon hit the Indian mainland on Thursday, with the IMD declaring onset over Kerala a week after the usual date of June 1.

On Thursday evening, an IMD official in Mumbai told news agency PTI that the progress of the southwest monsoon, which brings rain across the Indian sub-continent is being monitored.

The usual date for the onset of monsoon in Maharashtra is June 10 and in Mumbai is June 11, SG Kamble, the Mumbai head of IMD Regional Meteorological Centre, told the agency. "The progress of the monsoon is being monitored. We will be able to talk about the monsoon onset over Maharashtra in the next two-three days," he added.

The IMD had earlier predicted a delay of four days in the monsoon onset over Kerala. However, Cyclone Biparjoy in the Arabian Sea delayed it further. Research shows a delay in the monsoon onset over Kerala (MOK) does not necessarily mean a delay in the monsoon onset over northwest India.

However, a delay in the MOK is generally associated with a delay in onset at least over the southern states and Mumbai. Normally, the rain-bearing system reaches Delhi by June 27.

With PTI inputs

