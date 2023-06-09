Delhi likely to witness hotter days, says IMD as it monitors the progress of southwest monsoon

CNBC TV18
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 9, 2023 12:16:04 PM IST (Published)

The national capital can expect to witness hotter days ahead as the India Meterological Department on Friday forecast dry weather and clear skies over Delhi in the upcoming days.

As the southwest monsoon makes its way to other southern and western states of the country, the north seems to have no respite from the heat any time soon.

The national capital can expect to witness hotter days ahead as the India Meterological Department on Friday forecast dry weather and clear skies over Delhi in the upcoming days. Even though the met officials have not yet predicted a heatwave in the region for at least a week, such conditions can occur at isolates areas.
Delhi's primary weather station, Safdarjung Observatory, recorded a minimum of 27.3 degrees Celsius on Friday, normal for this time of the year. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 41 degrees Celsius. Strong surface winds during the day and very light rains are likely towards night. The IMD had last month predicted normal to below normal monsoon in northwest India which means more drier and hotter days going ahead.
