IMD warns against social media influencers, weather vloggers spreading inaccurate information

The Indian Met Department has expressed concern over the rampant spread of misinformation on various social media platforms regarding the very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy. The storm has become a trending topic, attracting significant attention and engagement. However, the department warns that much of the information being shared may be inaccurate or incomplete, posing potential risks to the public. The proliferation of content related to Biparjoy has become a cause for concern, particularly as social media influencers use it as a means to gain followers.

Sunil Kamble, Head, IMD (Mumbai division) told CNBC TV-18, "We receive various videos and articles talking about important weather events like cyclones, heatwave, cold wave, monsoon and heavy rainfall etc. Biparjoy is one such event. The creators of such content take information from our website, interpret it and put it out on social media. The problem is that these social media influencers neither have the experience nor the expertise to comprehend the available information correctly. As a result they end up spreading half-baked or incorrect information either downplaying a serious situation or creating unnecessary chaos."

This issue is making IMD's job difficult. Sources told CNBC TV-18 that IMD recently approached the central government, requesting the establishment of regulations to tackle this issue. Similar to SEBI's crackdown on unlicensed financial advisors, IMD aims to curb the influence of social media influencers and fake news propagators. IMD believes that issuing guidelines and formulating rules to curb these influencers and fake news proponents will take time till then people should only rely on IMD's official website for correct weather reports.