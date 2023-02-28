IMD says deficient rainfall recorded across India in February

IMD has also predicted that La Nina conditions will continue to prevail in some parts of the country, although they are expected to weaken in March. Moreover, it has been predicted that maximum temperatures will remain above normal from March to May in North West and Central India, while below-normal rainfall is expected in North West and Central India in March.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday reported that the country has experienced deficient rainfall in February 2023, as well as anomalies in temperatures. The maximum temperatures recorded in some parts of North West India were found to be 3.4 degrees Celsius above normal, while other areas recorded a rise of 8-9 degrees Celsius.

IMD has also predicted that La Nina conditions will continue to prevail in some parts of the country, although they are expected to weaken in March. Moreover, it has been predicted that maximum temperatures will remain above normal from March to May in North West and Central India, while below-normal rainfall is expected in North West and Central India in March.

However, there is a low probability of a heatwave occurring in March in Central India.

IMD informed that the forecast for monsoon season can only be determined by mid-April, and all ministries are expected to design their action plans based on the information provided by the agency .

The Agriculture Ministry has already issued an advisory to farmers to minimise any adverse effects of head, although none have been noted so far on farm produce.

It has been further reported that there has been no impact of El-Nino on the country so far, although its effect on rainfall typically kicks in much later. It will be appropriate to determine the impact of El-Nino in April, IMD said. Western disturbances have been low for the entire North West India in this season for years now, which is considered a global phenomenon.

What is La Niña and El Niño

La Niña and El Niño are two climate patterns that occur in the Pacific Ocean and have global impacts on weather patterns. They are opposite phases of a naturally occurring phenomenon known as the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO).

El Niño refers to a period of warm ocean temperatures in the eastern and central equatorial Pacific, which typically occurs every 2-7 years. During an El Niño event, the trade winds weaken, causing warm water to shift eastward and accumulate in the central and eastern Pacific. This warming of the ocean can have widespread impacts on weather patterns, including increased rainfall in parts of South America, drought in Southeast Asia and Australia, and warmer temperatures in North America.

La Niña, on the other hand, refers to a period of cooler-than-normal ocean temperatures in the eastern and central equatorial Pacific. During a La Niña event, the trade winds become stronger, causing cool water to upwell from the depths of the ocean and spread across the surface of the eastern and central Pacific.

The impacts of La Niña are generally opposite to those of El Niño, including increased rainfall in parts of Southeast Asia and Australia, and drier conditions in parts of South America.