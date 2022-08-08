By CNBCTV18.com

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall in parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai and Thane on Monday. An orange alert has been issued in these areas till August 10. Meanwhile, heavy rain continues to wreak havoc in many states such as Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka and Delhi-NCR. Here's a list of states where rainfall is likely today:

Maharashtra

An orange alert — heavy to very heavy rainfall — is predicted in Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Sindhudurg and Kolhapur. Meanwhile, extremely heavy rainfall is predicted in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Pune and Satara. A yellow alert was also included in parts of Maharashtra including Nagpur, Wardha, Gondia and Washim.

Delhi-NCR

The IMD forecast heavy rain alert in Gurgaon and Faridabad. Meanwhile, no alert has been issued in parts of the national capital. "Generally cloudy sky; light rain and thunderstorms" have been predicted in Delhi. Meanwhile, severe waterlogging was witnessed in parts of Gurugram after heavy rainfall on Sunday.

Kerala

Most parts of Kerala are likely to see heavy rainfall, accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning. Heavy rainfall is likely to occur over Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Thrissur, Pallakad, Ernakulam, Kottayam and Idukki.

Tamil Nadu

Except, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram and Sivagangai, all other districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to witness thunderstorms and lightning.

Karnataka

An orange alert has been issued in Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Dakshin Kannada, Kodagu and Chikmagalur. Heavy rainfall is also likely in Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bijapur, Yadgir, Hassan and Shimoga.

Odisha

A red alert has been issued in Kalahandi and Rayagarh. An orange is issued in Nuaparha, Balangir, Nabarangapur, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapathi, Kandhamal and Ganjam. Heavy rains are also predicted in districts including Baragarh, Subarnapur, Bauda, Anugul, Nayagarh and Puri.

Assam

Heavy rain is likely to hit Cachar and Dima Hasao among other areas in the state.

Meanwhile, the IMD has warned that a "well-marked Low Pressure Area" is hovering over northwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal off Odisha and adjoining north Andhra Pradesh coasts. "It is likely to concentrate into a depression during next 48 hours and move west-northwestwards across Odisha and Chhattisgarh," it said on Sunday.