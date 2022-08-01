The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the rainfall activity over Northwest India is expected to decrease from August 1 (Monday). Parts of the country including Kerala, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir have been witnessing incessant rainfall. On Monday as well, the IMD has predicted showers, sounding an alert in several parts of the country.

Here's a look at cities where rainfall is likely today.

Maharashtra

Light to moderate rainfalls is very likely in Ahmednagar, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Sholapur, Parbhani, Hingoli, Nanded, and Latur districts of Maharashtra . Other areas including Mumbai and Raigad might witness light showers.

Delhi NCR

No warning has been issued in most of the Delhi -NCR. However, light rainfall is predicted in Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Kerala

The IMD has sounded an orange alert, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall, in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki districts of Kerala . Meanwhile, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Kannur might also see heavy rainfall on Monday.

District Collectors of Pathanamthitta and Kollam have declared August 1 as a holiday for educational institutions in certain taluks in their respective districts in view of heavy rainfall. The central Meteorological Department had on Sunday predicted heavy rains in Kerala till August 4 with orange alerts being issued in various districts in the week ahead.

Tamil Nadu

Heavy rainfall is likely in Kanyakumari, Theni, Nilgiris, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Tenkasi, and Thirunelveli in Tamil Nadu . An orange alert has been sounded in these areas. The rest of the state might also see heavy rainfall amid a yellow alert.

Uttarakhand

Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Haridwar, Nainital, Champawat, and Udham Singh Nagar of Uttarakhand

Himachal Pradesh

Heavy rainfall is also likely in parts of Himachal Pradesh on Monday. Kullu, Shima, Solan, Bilaspur, Kangra, Chamba, and Mandi are likely to experience heavy rainfall.

The water level in the Beas river has increased due to heavy rains in the Kullu district.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: The water level in Beas river has increased due to heavy rains in the Kullu district (31.07) pic.twitter.com/EEsu3tdLLe — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2022 Assam

An orange alert has been issued in Dubri, Baksa, Chirag, and Kokrajhar, while a yellow alert has been issued in Kamrup rural, Cachar, Darrang, Dhemaji and several other parts of Assam

West Bengal

Heavy rain, thunderstorm, and lightning are likely to hit parts of West Bengal and Sikkim on Monday. These areas include South 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur, Purulia, Bankura, Malda, Birbhum, Darjeeling and Cooch Behar.

Meanwhile, 11 college students, who were stuck on the other side of the Balason river, were rescued by firefighters in the Dhudhia area of Darjeeling.

Jammu and Kashmir

Heavy rain and cloudburst triggered flash floods in Surankote town of Poonch district. Teams of the Indian Army and police carried out the rescue operation.

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir | Heavy rain and cloudburst triggers flash floods in Surankote town of Poonch district. Indian Army and Police carry out rescue operations. pic.twitter.com/XEyr3Dq7lI — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2022

Telangana

Thunderstorms and lightning are likely in Telangana as well. In a video shared by news agency ANI, the handis (pots) of biryani can be seen washed away by rainwater.