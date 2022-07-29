IMD issues rain alert in parts of Uttarakhand, J&K — List of states where rainfall is likely today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted "enhanced rainfall activity" over Northwest India in the next two days. The weather department said in a press release that "isolated very heavy rainfall" is likely to occur over parts of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Friday. Rainfall is also predicted in parts of Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat and Bihar.

Here's a list of states where IMD has issued an alert today:

Maharashtra

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rain and gusty winds at isolated places are very likely at these places in Maharashtra : Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Sholapur, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli, Latur, Osmanabad, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim and Yavatmal.

In the rest of the areas including Mumbai, the IMD said light rainfall is very likely.

Delhi

No warning has been issued in the national capital . However, light to moderate rainfall is likely in the city on Friday. Ghaziabad might experience heavy rainfall.

Rajasthan

Light to moderate rainfall occurred in parts of Rajasthan , officials said on Friday. Baran, Dholpur, Dausa, Bharatpur, Alwar, Sikar, Bikaner, Hanumangarh and Churu are likely to witness heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, four people were killed in two separate rain-related incidents in Rajasthan's Bikaner and Bundi districts in the past 24 hours, news agency PTI reported on Friday. A couple and their minor son were killed in a house collapse incident in Bikaner while a station master was washed away with his car in a flooded river in Bundi on Wednesday night, police said.

Himachal Pradesh

Light rain is likely to hit Kangra, Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Mandi, Kullu, Chamba, and Kinnuar districts of Himachal Pradesh. Meanwhile, light to moderate rainfall is likely in Sirmaur(Ponta Sahib, Kalamab, Nahan), Solan(Dharampur, Solan, Kasauli, Kandaghat), Shimla(Shimla city, Kotkhaie, Jubbal) and adjoining area.

Meanwhile, a link road washed away amid a flash flood in Kaza on Thursday, resulting in an estimated loss of Rs 15 lakh.

Uttarakhand

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Dehradun, Pauri and Nainital districts of Uttarakhand.

Jammu and Kashmir

A yellow alert has been issued in Doda of Jammu and Kashmir , while the rest of the union territory is likely to witness heavy rainfall.

Heavy rainfall triggered flash floods inundating many areas of the Jammu region on Thursday. Dozens of houses and structures were damaged, some bridges washed away and scores of vehicles stuck on roads and highways in various districts of the region, officials said.

A video shared by news agency ANI showed the Indian Army Engineers unit rescuing four locals near the Chandak village during a flash flood in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from PTI)