Heavy rainfall is likely to continue over parts of India on Tuesday. Several states have been witnessing flood-like situations, waterlogging and landslides in several areas due to incessant rainfall in the past few months. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday that India is expected to receive normal monsoon rains in August-September.

As per the latest update, the weather department has predicted heavy showers in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and West Bengal while light rainfall is expected in other parts of the country. The IMD has issued an alert for today for the states mentioned below:

Maharashtra

Most parts of Maharashtra , including Mumbai, Pune, Kohapur and Satara, are likely to witness light rainfall. A few districts including Amravati, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur and Wardha may experience thunderstorm and lightning.

Delhi

The IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain in Delhi later in the day on Tuesday for the national capital, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 33 degrees Celsius. No warning has been issued in the national capital today. However, thunderstorm and lightning are possible in parts of the national capital region (NCR).

Kerala

The weather department has issued a 'red' alert for parts of Kerala , predicting heavy to extremely heavy rains in ten districts including Wayanad, Palakkad, Malappuram and Calicut. Meanwhile, an orange alert (very heavy rainfall) has been issued in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Kasaragod. The department has also warned of widespread and isolated heavy and very heavy rainfall in the state till August 5.

In wake of heavy rainfall, authorities have set up relief camps in various districts. Also, tourist spots in high-range areas of Idukki have been closed down for now. In Thrissur, the Chalakudy river water levels rose by nearly 5 metres around 2 am on Tuesday due to the heavy rains. District administration has, therefore, advised those living by the low-lying areas of the river's banks to move to safer places.

Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore, Thiruppur, Dindigul and Theni districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to witness very heavy rainfall as the IMD has issued red alert for these areas. An orange alert has been issued in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Vurudhunagar and Madurai. The rest of the state is on yellow alert.

Uttarakhand

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Nainital, Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar districts of Uttarakhand.

Himachal Pradesh

Chamba, Kangra, Una, Hamirpur, Mandi, Bilaspur, Solan, Kullu, Shimla and Kinnaur are likely to witness thunderstorm and lightning. A few of these districts may also see heavy rainfall.

Assam

Heavy rain alert has been issued in parts of Assam as well. Kokrajhar, Bongaigaon, Chirag, Kamrup rural, West Karbi Anglong, Cachar, Dhemaji and Dibrugarh are likely to witness heavy showers.

Heavy rains warnings have been issued in Bijapur, Uttar Kannada, Dharwad, Bagalkot, Bellary, Dakshin Kannada, Kodagu, Mandhya, Kolar and Chikballarpur.

West Bengal