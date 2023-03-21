Breaking News
PVR shares rise
IMD predicts more rains in several parts of India till March 24
environment | Mar 21, 2023 2:54 PM IST

IMD predicts more rains in several parts of India till March 24

Profile image
By Manisha Gupta   Mar 21, 2023 2:54 PM IST (Published)
Mini

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, RK Jenamani, Senior Scientist at IMD said that from March 23rd to 25th north Indian and central India will be affected although the spill will be lower.

As heavy rains lashed Delhi, Mumbai and other areas on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted widespread showers with isolated heavy rainfall over Northeast India on Tuesday. Meanwhile, in Northwest India and East India, the weather department predicted a "significant" reduction in rainfall and hailstorm activity starting Tuesday.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, RK Jenamani, Senior Scientist at IMD said that from March 23rd to 25th north Indian and central India will be affected although the spill will be lower.
He said, “The way the systems are hitting, we will be getting another from March 23rd to 25th, for Western disturbance (extratropical storm originating in the Mediterranean region), north Indian and central India will be affected. However, the spill will be lower; may not get as large as Maharashtra or the peninsula, it will be restricted to the north.”
Also Read | India allows early wheat procurement by states to avert distress sale by farmers, harvest not impacted by rain
Meanwhile, commenting on unseasonal rains and hailstorms across the country, Mahesh Palawat, VP-Meteorologist at Skymet Weather Services said, “This unseasonal rain has widely damaged the crops across Gujarat, particularly northern parts of Gujarat, many parts of Rajasthan due to hailstorms, strong winds and thundershower activities.”
Also Read | Rain in parts of North India causes crop damage, record showers in Delhi — check IMD alerts for today
For more details, watch the accompanying video
