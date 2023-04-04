IMD predicts moderate to heavy rain in Delhi-NCR, UP and Haryana on Tuesday

The early morning rain led to the water logging in several parts in Delhi resulting in traffic congestion. According to IMD, the unusual rain in this season in the Delhi-NCR region is being seen because of the western disturbances.
04/04/2023: 04:10 IST; Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over isolated places would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR, Gannaur, Meham, Tosham, Rohtak, Bhiwani (Haryana) Baraut, Shikarpur, Khurja (U.P.) .— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 3, 2023
#WATCH | Waterlogging witnessed in several parts of Delhi after the rainfall. Visuals from Barapullah flyover. pic.twitter.com/eMSt0Y4OG7— ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2023
Impact expected and action suggested due to rain, thunderstorm, hail & lightning over Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas:Impact expected:Water logging in low lying areas.Traffic congestion and slippery roads due to rain.Hail may injure people and cattle at open places.— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 3, 2023