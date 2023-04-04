IMD predicts moderate to heavy rain in Delhi-NCR, UP and Haryana on Tuesday

The early morning rain led to the water logging in several parts in Delhi resulting in traffic congestion. According to IMD, the unusual rain in this season in the Delhi-NCR region is being seen because of the western disturbances.

Delhi-NCR witnessed light to heavy rain with thunderstorms on Tuesday morning. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert and said that there is a possibility of moderate to heavy rain, hailstorm and lightning in many areas of Delhi-NCR for the next few hours. The weather agency also predicted moderate to heavy rain in some parts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on Tuesday.

“Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over isolated places would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR, Ganaur, Meham, Tosham, Rohtak, Bhiwani (Haryana) Baraut, Shikarpur, Khurja (UP,” IMD tweeted.

04/04/2023: 04:10 IST; Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over isolated places would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR, Gannaur, Meham, Tosham, Rohtak, Bhiwani (Haryana) Baraut, Shikarpur, Khurja (U.P.) . — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 3, 2023

The early morning rain led to the water logging in several parts of Delhi-NCR resulting in traffic congestion.

#WATCH | Waterlogging witnessed in several parts of Delhi after the rainfall. Visuals from Barapullah flyover. pic.twitter.com/eMSt0Y4OG7 — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2023

The weather forecaster has said that there may be water-logging in low-lying areas, traffic jams and slippery roads can be seen due to rain, and hail can injure people and cattle in open areas. IMD also warned that a strong wind can cause damage to trees, horticulture and standing crops and even weak buildings may suffer partial damage due to strong winds and rains.

Impact expected and action suggested due to rain, thunderstorm, hail & lightning over Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas:Impact expected:Water logging in low lying areas.Traffic congestion and slippery roads due to rain.Hail may injure people and cattle at open places. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 3, 2023

The weather agency further advised to follow traffic advisories, close windows and doors, avoid going outside if possible, unplug electronic equipment and stay away from all objects that conduct electricity.

According to IMD, the unusual rain in this season in the Delhi-NCR region is being seen because of the western disturbances.

Even though the sudden rainfall has relieved Northwest and Central India, where temperatures have remained above average since February, it has also harmed ripening, winter-planted crops like wheat, increasing the risk of further food price inflation and exposing farmers to losses.

According to IMD, in Delhi-NCR and the neighbouring states, clear skies are expected with a rise in temperature from Wednesday.