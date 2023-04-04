English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeenvironment NewsIMD predicts moderate to heavy rain in Delhi NCR, UP and Haryana on Tuesday

IMD predicts moderate to heavy rain in Delhi-NCR, UP and Haryana on Tuesday

IMD predicts moderate to heavy rain in Delhi-NCR, UP and Haryana on Tuesday
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 4, 2023 12:33:28 PM IST (Updated)

The early morning rain led to the water logging in several parts in Delhi resulting in traffic congestion. According to IMD, the unusual rain in this season in the Delhi-NCR region is being seen because of the western disturbances.

Delhi-NCR witnessed light to heavy rain with thunderstorms on Tuesday morning. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert and said that there is a possibility of moderate to heavy rain, hailstorm and lightning in many areas of Delhi-NCR for the next few hours. The weather agency also predicted moderate to heavy rain in some parts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on Tuesday.

Recommended Articles

View All
Finland joins NATO today: All you need to know about the world's most powerful military alliance

Finland joins NATO today: All you need to know about the world's most powerful military alliance

Apr 4, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Coach Soch: Debate or dialogue — this is the contemporary dilemma

Coach Soch: Debate or dialogue — this is the contemporary dilemma

Apr 4, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Global Stock Market Trends: Here's a comprehensive analysis and insights into the future performance

Global Stock Market Trends: Here's a comprehensive analysis and insights into the future performance

Apr 4, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

DPDP Bill 2022: Here's what the role of co-regulation in developing India’s privacy compliance and enforcement

DPDP Bill 2022: Here's what the role of co-regulation in developing India’s privacy compliance and enforcement

Apr 3, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


“Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over isolated places would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR, Ganaur, Meham, Tosham, Rohtak, Bhiwani (Haryana) Baraut, Shikarpur, Khurja (UP,” IMD tweeted.
 
The early morning rain led to the water logging in several parts of Delhi-NCR resulting in traffic congestion.
The weather forecaster has said that there may be water-logging in low-lying areas, traffic jams and slippery roads can be seen due to rain, and hail can injure people and cattle in open areas. IMD also warned that a strong wind can cause damage to trees, horticulture and standing crops and even weak buildings may suffer partial damage due to strong winds and rains.
The weather agency further advised to follow traffic advisories, close windows and doors, avoid going outside if possible, unplug electronic equipment and stay away from all objects that conduct electricity.
ALSO READ|
Heavy rains hit national capital, 11 Delhi-bound flights diverted
According to IMD, the unusual rain in this season in the Delhi-NCR region is being seen because of the western disturbances.
Even though the sudden rainfall has relieved Northwest and Central India, where temperatures have remained above average since February, it has also harmed ripening, winter-planted crops like wheat, increasing the risk of further food price inflation and exposing farmers to losses.
According to IMD, in Delhi-NCR and the neighbouring states, clear skies are expected with a rise in temperature from Wednesday.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
First Published: Apr 4, 2023 12:31 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

delhi rainsdelhi weatherDelhi weather news

Next Article

Low carbon technology: At least over 55% critical minerals lie in 15 countries

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X