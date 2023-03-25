IMD predicts moderate rain, hailstorms and thunderstorms in North India, check full forecast here

The IMD suggested that people, in the region where isolated thunderstorms with lightning/gusty winds and hailstorms are expected, should stay indoors and unplug electrical appliances for safety.

Rainfall and thunderstorms could decrease in Delhi and other parts of Northwest India from March 26, according to the India Meteorological Department. During the next three days, rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and hailstorms is expected over the northeast, east, and adjacent central and peninsular India, the weather agency said on Saturday.

As per the weather update from IMD, in lower and medium tropospheric levels, the Western Disturbance has been observed as a cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan and the area surrounding it. A cyclonic circulation is also present over northeast Rajasthan and the neighbouring state of Haryana in lower tropospheric levels. A trough runs from the cyclonic circulation over northeast Rajasthan to south Assam and all these factors may lead to moderate rainfalls in some parts of the country on March 25.

ALSO READ |

Under the influence of the prevailing weather conditions, light to moderate rainfall is expected over Northwest India on Saturday, IMD predicted.

The IMD press release also predicted rainfall with gusty winds in central India while isolated to scattered light or moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are expected in parts of South India.

Heavy rainfall is expected to continue over parts of Northeast India and moderate rainfall is expected in eastern parts of the country.

The IMD suggested that people, in the region where isolated thunderstorms with lightning/gusty winds and hailstorms are expected, should stay indoors and unplug electrical appliances for safety.

After two days, a two to four-degree Celsius increase in maximum temperature is expected over central India. Meanwhile, a gradual increase in maximum temperatures is anticipated over Gujarat, and during the same time, an increase of two to four degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures is expected over rural Maharashtra.