IMD issues orange alert for heatwave conditions in Eastern India states | Check list

According to the IMD, Gangetic West Bengal and Bihar will experience severe heatwave conditions over the next two days. Meanwhile, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Odisha and Jharkhand will also face heatwave conditions during the same period.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a severe heatwave warning for the eastern part of the country. The warning comes as heatwave conditions have been reported in several parts of the region, with some areas experiencing severe heatwave conditions.

According to the IMD, Gangetic West Bengal and Bihar will experience severe heatwave conditions over the next two days.

Meanwhile, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Odisha and Jharkhand will also face heatwave conditions during the same period.

Godda on Monday recorded a temperature of 45.1 degrees Celsius, the highest temperature in Jharkhand, the IMD said. Additionally, there was a heatwave-like situation across Santhal, and in over 8-9 districts, temperatures surpassed the 40-degree mark.

From Thursday, there are expectations of light rainfall, IMD Director in Ranchi Abhishek Anand said.

In addition, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh will experience heatwave conditions today, while eastern Uttar Pradesh and coastal Andhra Pradesh will face the same conditions over the next two days.

IMD has also reported that isolated pockets of heatwave conditions have been prevailing in Gangetic West Bengal for the past seven days, in coastal Andhra Pradesh for the past five days, in Bihar for the past four days and in Punjab and Haryana for the past two days.

To further caution people in the affected areas, IMD has issued an orange alert for coastal Andhra Pradesh, parts of Bihar and West Bengal , Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh.

ALSO READ | From Bengal to Bihar, IMD says 10 states would witness heatwave

The public has been advised to stay indoors during the hottest parts of the day and to stay hydrated to prevent heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

The IMD has urged people to take necessary precautions and follow all guidelines to avoid the adverse effects of heatwave conditions.

It is important to stay cool and hydrated, especially during this time, to avoid any health issues caused by extreme heat.

Mercury levels cross 42 degrees in Bihar; Orange alert issued

The meteorological department has issued an 'orange' alert with a warning of severe heatwave conditions for two days from Tuesday in Patna, Banka, Jamui, Nawada, Aurangabad, Supaul and several other districts of Bihar.

This comes as temperatures on April 17 remained at or above 42 degrees Celsius at Banka, Jamui, Nalanda, Bhojpur, and Siwan.

Speaking to an ANI reporter, a local in Patna said that rising temperatures have made working during the day difficult. Patna airport on Tuesday recorded a temperature of 44 degrees Celsius.

According to the latest weather bulletin issued by the department's Patna Centre, heatwave conditions are expected to prevail in Patna, Banka, Jamui, Nawada, Aurangabad, and Supaul districts in Bihar in the next two days.

Besides, a ‘yellow’ warning has also been sounded in Begusarai, Nalanda, Gaya, Arwal, Bhojpur, Rohtas, Buxar, Khagaria, and Munger.

To avoid the adverse effects of the heatwave conditions, people are advised to avoid heat exposure and dehydration, said a senior official of the Bihar Disaster Management Department. The meteorological department uses four colour codes — green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action) — for weather warnings.

With the mercury level crossing 43 degrees Celsius or above in Sheikhpura, Khagaria, Patna, Gaya, and Dehri on Monday, it is important to take necessary precautions and follow guidelines to avoid any health issues caused by the extreme heat.

With agency inputs.