These cities were the hottest on Monday, Bengal's Murshidabad topped the chart | Check list here

Some of the states of India that are experiencing heat-wave-like conditions are Bihar, Punjab, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Haryana. Check the IMD list of hottest cities here

As temperature soars in parts of India, the Indian Metrological Department (IMD) released the list of the hottest cities in the country as recorded on April 17, 2023. Check out the list below:

According to a Money Control report, Murshidabad in West Bengal emerged as the hottest city in India on Monday as the city recorded a temperature of 43 degrees, the IMD report said. Bankura was another city that boiled at 40 degrees Celsius.

Five cities were tied at the second position, the report said. These cities included West Bengal's Bankura which boiled at 40 degrees Celsius on Monday. Delhi, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Vijayawada and Churu in Rajasthan- were other cities on the second spot - all of them recorded 40 degrees on Monday.

Gurgaon bagged the third spot after recording a temperature of 39 degrees.

Some of the states of India that are experiencing heat-wave-like conditions are Bihar, Punjab, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Haryana.

The IMD has been sounding heatwave alerts in parts of the country for the past few days. It first issued the heatwave alert in February in Konkan and Kutch regions. The warning in February triggered panic among farmers who started selling their crops early fearing damage to the produce.

Besides, 13 people died due to heatstroke during a ceremony in Navi Mumbai. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde termed the deaths as "very unfortunate" and said the kin of the deceased will be given a compensation of Rs 5 lakh.

Heatwaves are predicted in the coming days too. The IMD predicted heatwave conditions in parts of east India over the next three days and the northwest region over the next two days. States including West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh were on orange alert on Tuesday.

(With inputs from Money Control)