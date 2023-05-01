English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeenvironment NewsIMD issues three day orange alert for North India amid heavy rainfall predictions 

IMD issues three-day orange alert for North India amid heavy rainfall predictions 

IMD issues three-day orange alert for North India amid heavy rainfall predictions 
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Anushka Sharma  May 1, 2023 10:35:26 PM IST (Published)

The IMD has forecast thunderstorms across India to continue till May 3, after which they are expected to reduce. The wet spell over the entire country is likely to subside by May 5, according to the weather agency.

Amidst the rainfall received in certain regions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a three-day orange alert for almost the entire North India.

Recommended Articles

View All
​​Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach

​​Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach

May 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage

Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage

Apr 29, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


"Due to Western disturbances a three-day orange alert for rainfall has been issued for almost the entirety of North India. Rainfall in Delhi too will continue for the next three days," ANI News Agency quoted IMD's senior scientist Naresh Kumar as saying.
Kumar said that the thunderstorm activity usually happens in March-April, but has got extended this year. "We have issued a heavy alert for Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana region. Similarly, on the eastern side too, heavy rainfall is expected in Bihar, Jharkhand to the south Karnataka interior region," he said.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X