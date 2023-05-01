IMD issues three-day orange alert for North India amid heavy rainfall predictions 

The IMD has forecast thunderstorms across India to continue till May 3, after which they are expected to reduce. The wet spell over the entire country is likely to subside by May 5, according to the weather agency.

Amidst the rainfall received in certain regions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a three-day orange alert for almost the entire North India.

"Due to Western disturbances a three-day orange alert for rainfall has been issued for almost the entirety of North India. Rainfall in Delhi too will continue for the next three days," ANI News Agency quoted IMD's senior scientist Naresh Kumar as saying.

Kumar said that the thunderstorm activity usually happens in March-April, but has got extended this year. "We have issued a heavy alert for Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana region. Similarly, on the eastern side too, heavy rainfall is expected in Bihar, Jharkhand to the south Karnataka interior region," he said.