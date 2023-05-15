IMD issues heatwave warning for east coast, Maharashtra; Heavy rainfall expected in Northeast — Check details

Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail today in pockets of Vidharbha and coastal Andhra Pradesh and tomorrow in pockets of Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, and coastal Andhra Pradesh.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a press release warning of heatwave conditions along the east coast of India over the next 2-3 days. Additionally, a spell of heavy rainfall is expected during the next five days over the Northeastern states. A duststorm is also likely to form in isolated pockets over Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana.

In the meantime, the extremely severe cyclonic storm Cyclone Mocha made landfall over the Myanmar coast on May 14 and gradually weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area today.

IMD predicts rainfall in Northeast India, duststorm in Northwest

The IMD has warned that light/moderate rainfall is very likely over Northeast India during the next five days.

Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh on May 15-16 and over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura from May 15-19.

Isolated very heavy falls are also likely over Assam and Meghalaya on May 16, 18 and 19.

Furthermore, the IMD has predicted that a duststorm is very likely in isolated pockets over Rajasthan during May 15-18 and over Punjab and Haryana today.

IMD warns of heatwave conditions from May 15 onwards

The IMD has issued an alert for heatwave conditions over certain areas.

Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail today in pockets of Vidharbha and coastal Andhra Pradesh and tomorrow in pockets of Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, and coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Pockets of Odisha are likely to witness heatwave conditions from May 15 to July 17 and abate thereafter.

Areas under a yellow alert can expect moderate temperatures where the heat is tolerable for the general public but may pose a moderate health concern for vulnerable individuals, including infants, elderly people and those with chronic diseases.

Actions suggested for heatwaves

To mitigate the effects of a heatwave, individuals are advised to:

Avoid heat exposure as much as possible.

Wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose-fitting cotton clothes to help stay cool.

Cover their heads using a cloth, hat or umbrella to protect themselves from direct sunlight.

On May 14, the IMD observed maximum temperatures in the range of 40-44 degrees Celsius over most parts of Northwest, Central and adjoining East India and North Peninsular India.

Maximum temperatures on Sunday were above normal by 2-4 degrees Celsius over parts of Vidharba and coastal Odisha, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh.