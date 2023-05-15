English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeenvironment NewsIMD issues heatwave conditions warning for Maharashtra — Check details

IMD issues heatwave conditions warning for Maharashtra — Check details

IMD issues heatwave conditions warning for Maharashtra — Check details
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 15, 2023 1:42:50 PM IST (Published)

Vidarbha in Maharashtra is likely to experience heatwave conditions on May 15 like it did yesterday. Heatwave conditions are expected to prevail in Odisha from May 15 to 17, Gangetic West Bengal on May 16 and Coastal Andhra Pradesh on May 15 and 16.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a press release warning about an expected rise in maximum temperatures over many parts of Maharashtra starting May 17.

In the meanwhile, the IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Northeast India and a very likely duststorm in isolated pockets over Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana.
ALSO READ | Opposition parties win big in Thailand election on promises of reform
IMD warns of heatwave conditions from May 15 onwards
The IMD has also issued an alert for heatwave conditions over certain areas.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X