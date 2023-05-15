IMD issues heatwave conditions warning for Maharashtra — Check details

Vidarbha in Maharashtra is likely to experience heatwave conditions on May 15 like it did yesterday. Heatwave conditions are expected to prevail in Odisha from May 15 to 17, Gangetic West Bengal on May 16 and Coastal Andhra Pradesh on May 15 and 16.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a press release warning about an expected rise in maximum temperatures over many parts of Maharashtra starting May 17.

In the meanwhile, the IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Northeast India and a very likely duststorm in isolated pockets over Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana.

IMD warns of heatwave conditions from May 15 onwards

The IMD has also issued an alert for heatwave conditions over certain areas.