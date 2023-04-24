The IMD predicted above-normal maximum temperatures in most parts of the country from April to June, barring parts of the northwest and the peninsular regions. The central, east, and northwest parts of the country are expected to experience above-normal heatwave days during this period.

Most parts of India will have a sigh of relief for the next five days from the searing heatwave conditions that rattled people this week, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). In the meantime, schools and colleges in Assam remain closed and Uttarakhand's Kedarnath was covered in a thick layer of snow on Monday morning.

A cyclonic circulation lies over northwest Madhya Pradesh and another over interior Tamil Nadu. A trough of relatively low pressure runs from northwest Madhya Pradesh to south Tamil Nadu across Telangana. Weather experts say a trough usually brings cloudy conditions and rain, leading to a drop in temperatures.

In Delhi and its neighbouring areas, people were seen using scarves and taking shelter under trees on Saturday. The maximum temperature hovered around 37 degrees Celsius.

According to the Met Department , light rains are predicted in the national capital on Monday and heatwave conditions will stay under curbs.

In Maharashtra, the government shut down all schools affiliated with the state board for summer break until June 15.

The IMD said Saturday that heatwave conditions abated from Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar and Odisha.

"No heatwave conditions over most parts of India during the next 5 days," it added.

The weather office said hailstorms are very likely in parts of Odisha over the next three days, in Bihar for the next two days, and on Monday in Vidarbha.

In Assam , all schools and colleges in Tinsukia remain closed on Monday due to the severe thunderstorm and hailstorm that took place from April 22-23, the district disaster management authority said.

Skymet said scattered rainfall is expected in the entire Northeast, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Telangana. Thunderstorms with patchy rain may occur over the western Himalayas, parts of Haryana, Punjab, Bihar, southeast Uttar Pradesh, southeast Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and south-interior Karnataka.

In Uttarakhand, the religious town of Kedarnath was covered by a thick layer of snow due to heavy snowfall on Monday morning.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Kedarnath covered in a thick layer of snow due to heavy snowfall pic.twitter.com/2wAmj5jqyM — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 24, 2023

The IMD has advised farmers should undertake harvesting of matured rice, maize, groundnut and ragi in Andhra Pradesh; rice in Kerala and keep the harvested produce in safer places.

They should postpone harvesting rice in Arunachal Pradesh and keep the already harvested produce at safer places. Farmers should use hail nets to protect orchards in sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and Odisha.

With agency inputs.