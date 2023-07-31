IMD DG says India has received 5% more rainfall in the month of June and July

1 Min Read
Mohapatra further added that the country received 25 percent less than normal rainfall in east and north-east regions and 31 percent more than normal rainfall in North-west India.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said on Monday that India has received 5 percent more than normal rainfall in the month of June and July.
Mohapatra further added that the country received 25 percent less than normal rainfall in east and north-east regions and 31 percent more than normal rainfall in North-west India.
Eastern states such as eastern UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, and North-East have received less rainfall so far, with the rest of the country witnessing Normal to excess rainfall. The rainfall in East and North-East India has been third lowest since 1901.
Rainfall over north-west India in July 2023 was the highest since 2001.
Also Read:Weather update: Moderate rains possible in Mumbai, depression likely to form in Bay of Bengal
First Published: Jul 31, 2023 5:33 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Aadhaar may become must for registering births and deaths in India, here are the other details of the Bill
Jul 31, 2023 IST3 Min Read
Meta's plan with Threads might be bigger than just being another Twitter
Jul 31, 2023 IST8 Min Read
Healthy India | Refractive surgeries — unlocking the potential of advanced technologies
Jul 31, 2023 IST6 Min Read
Legal Digest | Forwarded derogatory message is as heinous as the original message
Jul 31, 2023 IST4 Min Read