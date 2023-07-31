IMD DG says India has received 5% more rainfall in the month of June and July

Mohapatra further added that the country received 25 percent less than normal rainfall in east and north-east regions and 31 percent more than normal rainfall in North-west India.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said on Monday that India has received 5 percent more than normal rainfall in the month of June and July.

Eastern states such as eastern UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, and North-East have received less rainfall so far, with the rest of the country witnessing Normal to excess rainfall. The rainfall in East and North-East India has been third lowest since 1901.

Rainfall over north-west India in July 2023 was the highest since 2001.