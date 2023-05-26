English
    India to see normal monsoon from June to September, says IMD
    By Abhimanyu Sharma  May 26, 2023 1:12:03 PM IST (Updated)

    The IMD predicted that western disturbances might cause rains in North-West and Central India for the next few days.

    India is likely to receive normal monsoon this year, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday. "The southwest monsoon is likely to be normal over India from June to September," the weather department said. It added that the monsoon season is expected produce 96 percent of rainfall, "with error margin of 4 percent".

    The monsoon onset is likely over Kerala on June 4. The conditions are "favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into Andaman sea, Andaman and Nicobar islands, south Bay of Bengal," the IMD said in a press conference on Friday.
    The IMD predicted deficient rainfall in northwest India, while excess rainfall in Peninsular India this month. "The northwest India is likely to get less than 92 percent of rainfall of long period average," the IMD said.
