Go green initiative: IIT Madras Research Park to use only renewable energy sources

The 5.5-acre IIT Madras Research Park in Chennai, housing 1.2 million square feet of leasable space, could well be on its way to becoming a Net-Zero Carbon certified building. The goal comes in the light of French-based glass-maker Saint-Gobain India and the IIT Madras Research Park inking an agreement to turn the park deriving 100 percent of its energy from renewable sources over the next three years. Saint-Gobain India will finance the project, parting with funding of Rs 1 crore over this period.

“The main contours of this plan involves getting the entire research park to bank on renewable sources of energy, some of which we have already implemented — like installing rooftop solar panels, which take care of 10 percent of all our energy needs,” said Anson Sando, Manager, Energy Programs at IIT Madras Research Park.

“However we have come to realize that we will require other sources of renewable energy to bring down our consumption,” Anson added, “This includes setting up solar and wind installations off-campus which will let us tap into the grid. We also plan on building Lithium Ion Battery storage systems and cold water storage systems on campus.”

In a nutshell, the plan is to create what IIT Madras Research Park calls a “robust storage mechanism” on campus, which will in turn let the institution operate primarily on renewable energy sources. “Saint Gobain will from time to time, carry out energy audits to keep track of how the project is progressing and figure out ways to optimize consumption,” said P Padmakumar, Head, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) at Saint-Gobain India.

Over the last few years Saint-Gobain has taken on several advocacy initiatives to propagate sustainability and a shift towards renewable energy. The company, which operates a plant in Tamil Nadu, has announced that it will turn net-carbon zero by 2050, in line with a similar state government plan to achieve the target by this year.

Recently, the city’s popular ITC Grand Chola luxury hotel announced that it had turned net-carbon zero — 29 years ahead of the state’s 2050 target thanks to a slew of sustainability initiatives within the hotel. Achieving the landmark will no doubt be a mammoth effort for IIT Madras Research Park given that it is home to 80 R&D centres and 240 start-ups.

The partnership with IIT Madras Research Park, Saint-Gobain hopes, will be the first of a slew of similar strategic partnerships towards sustainability. “The objective is to display that the shift towards renewable energy is not only environment-friendly but also economically viable — that will be the main draw for more buildings to go sustainable,” said Anson.