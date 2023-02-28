If India doesn't succeed at climate change the world won't succeed, says Denmark’s minister

The world is facing a climate emergency, and every nation has a crucial role to play in the fight against it. Lars Agaard, the Minister for Climate, Energy and Utilities of Denmark, recently spoke to CNBC-TV18 and stressed the importance of India's success in tackling climate change.

"The reality is that when it comes to climate change, if India doesn't succeed, the world doesn’t succeed," Lars Agaard said, emphasising the vital role that India plays in global climate action. He went on to say that the world needs to see a green future, and India has the potential to be at the forefront of this transformation.

Denmark has been working closely with India in promoting sustainable development and clean energy. Lars Agaard mentioned that many Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) have been signed between Indian and Danish companies.

"India is among one of the countries in the world where Danish companies are investing the most and creating jobs. So I only see a bright future in that respect," he said.

India is one of the countries where Danish companies are investing the most, and Lars Agaard sees huge opportunities in India for Danish businesses.

One of the significant areas of focus in the clean energy sector is green hydrogen, and there is a massive demand for it worldwide. Lars Agaard stated that India is planning to do a lot in the green hydrogen segment. Together with India, Denmark can bring down the cost of green hydrogen, making it more accessible and affordable.

The partnership between India and Denmark is crucial for achieving the goal of a greener future. The success of clean energy initiatives in India is essential not just for India but for the entire world. If India can lead the way, other countries can follow, and we can collectively combat climate change.

For more details, watch the accompanying video