India power minister says hydro power projects environmentally-safe, terms objections as 'canards'

Power minister RK Singh said developed countries such as the US, Canada, Denmark, Norway and Sweden, have fully-harnessed their hydro power capacity.

Union Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy RK Singh told CNBC-TV18 that hydro power projects are environmentally-safe, terming objections to such projects as "vested interests spread canards".

The minister pointed to developed countries such as the US, Canada, Denmark, Norway and Sweden, that have fully-harnessed their hydro power capacity. He cited a recent study which found that hydro power projects have stabilised ecosystems and made a green difference in the environment, wherever they have been set up.

The study had claimed hydro power projects ensured round-the-clock, year-long supply of water as well as provided protection against floods, he said.

On Joshimath land subsidence

The power minister refuted any link between the NTPC's hydro power project in Uttarakhand with the land subsidence in Joshimath, stating that the issues in the town had surfaced in 1975 due to a landslide.

Recounting that the government back in 1975 had set up an expert committee that ruled Joshimath was set up on an ancient landslide, he said that the report had found that the town wasn't built on solid ground and had solid boulders beneath it.

He added that unplanned settlements came up in Joshimath without any storage or drainage, and said the NTPC project, which was started in 2009, is 15km away from Joshimath and there has been no adverse effect on the numerous villages located on the entire stretch leading to the town.