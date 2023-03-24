Dos and don'ts in case an earthquake strikes as Delhi conducts mock drills

Following the 2.7 magnitude earthquake that struck the national capital on Wednesday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) conducted a mock drill today. Here is a guide in case of a seismic incident.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) conducted a mock drill on earthquake readiness in various districts of the national capital on Friday, March 24. Following the 2.7 magnitude earthquake that struck the national capital on Wednesday, here's a guide on how to stay safe during an earthquake and some dos and don'ts.

Earthquakes are natural disasters that can strike with little warning, leaving behind a trail of destruction and loss of life. While it is impossible to predict when and where an earthquake will occur, there are steps you can take to stay safe during an earthquake.

Here's are some dos and don'ts:

If you are indoors:

# Take cover under a sturdy table or a piece of furniture and hold on until the tremors stop.

# If there is no table, drop to the ground in a corner, crouch over and cover your face with your arms.

# Stay away from glass windows, doors and walls.

# Stay away from anything that could fall on you such as a shelf.

# If you are in bed when the earthquake strikes, stay there. Cover your head with a pillow and hold on.

# Stay inside until the tremors stop and it is safe to go outside.

If you are outdoors:

# Stay away from tall buildings, trees, streetlights and utility wires.

# Find a safe spot to wait until it's safe to move.

# Don't wander and move around.

If you are travelling in a vehicle:

# Stop as soon as possible but not near a tree or structure that might collapse.

# When you resume travelling, avoid damaged roads, bridges and ramps.

While these essential safety tips are universally applicable, knowing which seismic zone your city lies in can help understand how earthquake-prone it is.

The earthquake zoning map of India divides the nation into four seismic zones — Zone 2, 3, 4 and 5. Areas under Zone 5 are the most earthquake-prone. Delhi-NCR, which has seen many low-intensity tremors in the past few years, falls in Zone 4.

Here are some the areas in India that come under each zone and the risk level attached to them:

Zone 5 (highest risk)

The entire Northeast, parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rann of Kutch in Gujarat, parts of north Bihar and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Zone 4 (high risk)

The remaining parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Sikkim, northern parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal, parts of Gujarat and small portions of Maharashtra near the west coast and Rajasthan

Zone 3 (moderate risk)

Kerala, Goa, Lakshwadeep, remaining parts of Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and West Bengal, parts of Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Orissa, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka

Zone 2 (least risk)

The rest of the country

Delhi authority holds mock drill on earthquake readiness

The drill involved dispatching 55 water tenders across the city. Multiple locations were selected for the exercises, including a school, hospital, mall, and residential flats. Personnel from the police, firefighting, civil defence and DDMA officials were present to manage the drill.

The drill aimed to simulate emergency situations and prepare residents and authorities for such events. The DDMA urged residents not to panic as it was just a mock drill to prepare themselves in case of any such emergencies in the future.

Why is Delhi-NCR at risk of earthquakes?

With a population of 46 million people and a population density of 11,297 people per square km, Delhi lies in Zone 4 of India's seismic map.

The national capital sits on top of three active seismic fault lines — the Sohna fault line, the Mathura fault line and the Delhi-Moradabad fault line.

Because of its high population density, an earthquake may prove to be cataclysmic for the national capital.

Gurgaon, which sits on seven fault lines, is the riskiest area in Delhi-NCR. Activity in any of these seismic zones can cause an earthquake of up to 7.5 magnitude.