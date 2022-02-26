How to be certain whether your house supports solar panel installation

The generation of solar energy has a lot of scope in India. The geographical location of the country is a huge advantage. You can save on your monthly electricity bills by nearly 70 percent in an economical solar panel setting and a solar panel will last for about 25 years. Thus, rooftop solar panels are becoming a popular choice for budget and environment-conscious customers in India and across the globe.

If you are wondering about installing a solar panel on your roof , here’s what you need to know:

Check the condition of your roof

Before the installation of a rooftop solar panel, the roof needs to be thoroughly inspected. If the roof is weathered or damaged, then installing a solar panel is not feasible. If your roof needs repair or restoration work soon, then it is not advisable to install solar panels as they will need to be dismantled for the restoration work. It is advisable to invest in repairs and restoration before going for a rooftop solar panel installation. Also, check if your roof is shadeless and has enough space to accommodate the solar panels. Ideally for rooftop solar panel installation, your roof should receive sunlight throughout the day or the majority of the day (during noon/peak) to achieve maximum efficiency.

Check slope and direction of the roof

The slope of the roof is a major factor contributing to the efficiency of a solar panel. A slope of 10 to 30 degrees is ideal and allows proper drainage of rainwater. A north-facing roof is preferable for rooftop solar panels. Panels installed in north-facing roofs will generate the maximum amount of electricity with great efficiency.

Check load/weight capacity of the roof

Solar panels increase the load on the roof; hence, it is important to determine the load capacity of the roof before installing rooftop solar panels to avoid mishaps. A professional evaluation is advisable. A professional expert can inspect the roof’s load capacity and suggest if there is a need for additional support to increase the stability of the roof.

Determine consumption and requirement

Different domestic households have different energy needs based on electrical appliances, gadgets, machinery, and lighting. Before installing a rooftop solar panel it is advisable to calculate the energy needs of your building to select the right number of solar panels to be installed. A standard solar panel consists of 36 to 72 Photo Voltaic cells, and each cell supplies approximately 0.5 V of power. This can be used to calculate the number of panels needed for the energy needs of a building.

