How rewilding can help control climate change

Introducing certain animals to specific landscapes can help control carbon emissions, a new study has revealed. Ahead of World Rewilding Day on March 20, the Global Rewilding Alliance, an umbrella group for organisations working to restore ecosystems, released a report saying rewilding landscapes with wolves, whales, and wildebeest could be even more important than planting trees.

The study focused on the critical importance of wild animals for the climate and said that certain animals in certain landscapes can store carbon and cut emissions. Elaborating on its inference with an example, the study said “introducing herbivores such as highland cattle to upland areas” can help in the redistribution of seeds and nutrients over wide areas while promoting plant growth.

It goes on to add that a right balance of wolves, moose and trees in North American boreal forests can mop up an estimated 10 percent of US carbon emissions generated from the burning of fossil fuels.

Significantly, the presence of animals is not only crucial on land but in the marine ecosystem as well. The study points out that ocean predators like whales devour prey in deep water but excrete nutrients at the surface. This helps the production of phytoplankton, which bring down the level of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.