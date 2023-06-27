CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeenvironment NewsDid monsoon have 'a new pattern this year'? Here's what weather experts say

Did monsoon have 'a new pattern this year'? Here's what weather experts say

Did monsoon have 'a new pattern this year'? Here's what weather experts say
Read Time4 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Akriti Anand  Jun 27, 2023 6:32:52 PM IST (Published)

Western winds from the Arabian Sea that push the monsoon further up coincided with the formation of the low-pressure zone in the Bay of Bengal when it was over Maharashtra.

An official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday that the monsoon reached different parts of India "in a new pattern this year". IMD senior scientist Naresh Kumar told NDTV that this "can't directly be linked to climate change as it takes data from 30 to 40 years to determine that".

Monsoon generally reaches Kerala by June 1, Mumbai by June 11, and the national capital by June 27. However, this year, the monsoon arrived in Kerala on June 8, a week after its usual date of June 1. In comparison, it reached the southern state on May 29 last year, June 3 in 2021, June 1 in 2020, June 8 in 2019, and May 29 in 2018.
Meanwhile, the two metro cities — Delhi and Mumbai — received monsoon showers on the same day (Sunday) for the first time in six decades. While the monsoon hit Delhi two days earlier than scheduled, its entry into Mumbai is two weeks late, the IMD was quoted by PTI as saying.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X