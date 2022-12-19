Homeenvironment news

How Gujarat is spearheading India's solar power boom

How Gujarat is spearheading India's solar power boom

3 Min(s) Read

By Ayushi Agarwal  Dec 19, 2022 7:56:29 PM IST (Published)

As of June 30, 2022, Gujarat is the second-most solar developed state with a total installed capacity of 7,806.80 MWac. Lauding its 'on-the-ground implementation of policies,' a report by The International Energy Agency (IEA) singled out Gujarat for a job well done.

[object Object]

Recommended Articles

View All

How Gujarat is spearheading India's solar power boom

IST3 Min(s) Read

Explained | How quota politics is playing out in Karnataka election 2023 runup

IST4 Min(s) Read

Box office bounces back in 2022 with KGF 2, RRR, and now Avatar: Way of the Water

IST2 Min(s) Read

Listed developers see debt shrink in Q2, borrowing costs lowest since pandemic

IST3 Min(s) Read

[object Object]

[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

FeaturesGujaratInternational Energy Agency (IEA)solar panelsSolar Power

Next Article

Fog engulfs Delhi, affecting train services and road traffic — cold wave likely to prevail in these states