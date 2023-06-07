How does Cyclone Biparjoy get its name and where it is headed to

The cyclone was named as ‘Biparjoy’ by Bangladesh. The word essentially means ‘disaster’ or ‘calamity’. It is currently located about 930 km west-southwest of Goa and 1,060 km south-southwest of Mumbai.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), the country’s premier weather agency, has announced that a deep depression that formed over the southeast Arabian Sea will likely intensify into a severe cyclonic storm, and then into a very severe cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours. This storm has been named Cyclone Biparjoy.

The cyclone was named ‘Biparjoy’ by Bangladesh. The word essentially means ‘disaster’ or ‘calamity’. This name was adopted by World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) countries in 2020 and it also includes all the tropical cyclones that form over the North Indian Ocean, including the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal.

It is worth noting that cyclones are named depending on the regional rules. The system of naming cyclones has been formed by WMO and member countries of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission (ESCAP).