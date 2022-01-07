How Cheetahs got extinct from India, how the govt plans to bring them back

The central government recently announced its plans of reintroducing the Cheetah back in the country, nearly 75 years after the big cat was driven to extinction in India. Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav launched an action plan on Wednesday that will bring the fastest land mammal back to India over the next five years.

"The Cheetah that became extinct in independent India, is all set to return," said Yadav.

What is the plan?

Speaking at the 19th meeting of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), Yadav said that the government would bring 50 Cheetahs over the next five years to form a founding population as part of the plan to reintroduce the species back in India.

Also Read: What conscious Indian brands are doing to be plastic neutral

While the plan was expected to launch in 2021 and introduce the Cheetahs back to Madhya Pradesh, the plan had to be postponed due to the overwhelming constraints introduced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of the action plan to reintroduce the animal back to the country, cohorts of a dozen or so Cheetahs will be introduced to several surveyed sites at a time. The Cheetahs will be imported from either Namibia or South Africa, both nations which support significant numbers of the big cat.

"An existing coalition of wild males shall be selected while the selected females shall also be known to each other as far as possible," the action plan read.

"The animals' lineage and condition shall be checked in the host country to ensure that they are not from an excessively inbred stock and are in the ideal age group, so as to conform to the needs of a founding population,” it added.

The central government, the ministry of environment, and the Cheetah Task Force will be working together to form a framework to collaborate with the Namibian and South African governments through channels of the ministry of external affairs.

The 10 potential surveyed reintroduction sites are located in the five central Indian states, though the Kuno Palpur National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh is expected to be the location that will see the first cohort arrive within it. The KNP park was prioritised for its suitable habitat as well as the presence of a large enough prey population to support the animals.

How did Cheetahs get extinct in India?

Many might not be aware that the Cheetah was declared de-facto extinct in India as early as 1951-1952, though rare sightings of a few rare wild specimens happened until 1970. People still call a number of rosette-covered cats, like the Leopard, as the Cheeta , a word which itself is derived from the Sanskrit word Chitraka (“spotted”) .

But the animal, whose range once extended from the Arabian Peninsula to the vast jungle of Eastern India, was driven to extinction in almost the entirety of its habitat. Today, the Asiatic Cheetah is only found in Iran, numbering less than a hundred. The majority of the world’s Cheetah population is found in Southern and Eastern Africa, where the African Cheetah is found in countries like South Africa and Namibia.

Cheetahs at one point numbered in the thousands in India, with the animal formally known as the Indian Cheetah until its extinction in the country. The Mughal Emperor, Akbar was reported to have a menagerie of over 9,000 cheetahs alone.

The animal is extremely easy to tame, compared to other non-domesticated predators, and was used to hunt prey, a sport called 'coursing’. The animal was a popular part of many royal courts through India and other parts of Asia where it was found in. But another trait of the cheetah was that it was impossible to breed in captivity. There was only one recorded successful attempt of breeding a cheetah in captivity until the 20th century, an event recorded by Emperor Jahangir in 1613 in the book Tuzuk-i-Jahangiri.

As the Cheetah's number dwindled due to the high number of Cheetahs being taken from the wild, the animal was also then finally brought to extinction with the advent of the widespread hunting brought to India during the time of the British Raj.

While the government has officially stated that the animal was driven extinct from desertification, experts suggest that the animal had plenty of habitat and prey population to survive if it wasn’t hunted to extinction.

Previous attempts

This plan is not the only effort made by India to reintroduce the majestic animal back to the country. In the 1970s, then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had asked the ministry of environment to write a formal request to the Shah of Iran to import some of the Asiatic Cheetahs present in the country.

But while the response from Iran was positive, the plan ended up going nowhere with the declaration of Emergency in India and the overthrow of Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi in Iran.