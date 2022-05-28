How Agumbe in Karnataka lost its title of Cherrapunji of the south

The rain pattern has changed over the past few years in the southern state of Karnataka, leading to Agumbe in Shimoga district — which had earned the title of Cherrapunji of south — losing its wettest place tag to neighbouring Udupi.

Agumbe used to get incessant rains, recording the highest rainfall in the state in the past. However, in the last seven years, various parts of Udupi district have been recording the highest rainfall, data from the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) revealed.

According to the data, Udupi district topped the rainfall charts in the last seven years barring the years 2015 and 2018.

Byrampalli in Udupi recorded the highest rainfall of 59.16 cm in 2016, while Shirlalu in Karkala taluk received 69.39 cm in 2017, which was highest for that year. Similarly, in 2019, Hebri received the highest rainfall of 93.40 cm, while Innanje recorded 79.88 cm in 2020. Both accounted for the highest rainfall recorded in Karnataka in the respective years. In 2021, Mudradi of Karkala recorded the highest rainfall in Karnataka at 79.49 cm.

Kere in Chikkamagaluru recorded the highest rainfall in the year 2015 at 52.99 cm, while Kokani in Uttara Kannada recorded the highest in 2018 at 79.78 cm.

According to experts, the primary reasons for the change in rainfall pattern are deforestation and global warming.

Reasons for change

In the last two to three decades, there has been an increase in planting of non-native trees like acacia, silver, coconut and rubber, News18 quoted scientist T.V. Ramachandra of Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, as saying. Earlier, the Western Ghats used to be filled with native evergreen trees. Although the green cover looks preserved, the types of trees have changed, ruining the region’s soil quality and biodiversity.

Ramachandra and his team, who have studied the Western Ghats, blame landslides in Karnataka, Kerala and Maharashtra for the changing tree pattern in the Ghats. The scientist said native trees should be planted after a plantation is taken out as the impact of foreign plants would be different.

There has been a difference of 0-5 degrees Celsius in the temperature of the region as a result of planting of non-native trees and soil percolation has also gone down by 40-50 percent, Ramachandra said.

Speaking to Deccan Herald, Ramachandra said Karnataka had only 20 percent forest cover against the expected 33 percent. In the past 10 years, the Western Ghats region of the state, which has only 18 percent forest cover, lost 10 percent, he said, warning of more unseasonal rains in the future.