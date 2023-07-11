Himachal Pradesh devastated by flash floods, landslides; Rs 785 crore loss reported | WATCH

Flash floods, landslides, and heavy monsoon rains in Himachal Pradesh have resulted in a significant loss of life, extensive damage to property and infrastructure, and a monetary loss estimated at Rs 785.51 crore. Rescue operations are ongoing, and the region remains under an orange alert by the Indian Meteorological Department.

Flash floods, landslides and heavy monsoon rains have wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh, resulting in a significant loss of life and extensive damage to property and infrastructure. According to a statement from state authorities, the monetary loss has been estimated at Rs 785.51 crore. The death toll has risen to 72, with 8 individuals still missing and 92 others injured.

The report also indicates that 39 landslides, 1 cloud burst, and 29 flash floods have been reported in the region. The impact has been severe, with entire bridges being toppled by the powerful flow of the Beas River.

The landslides and floods have caused numerous casualties, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is currently engaged in search and rescue operations to assist those stranded in affected areas.

The situation remains critical, as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red warning, signifying the need for immediate action, for Himachal Pradesh on Monday. However, the warning has been downgraded to an orange alert for today.

The relentless rainfall has led to the closure of nearly 800 roads in the state, while bus services on 1,255 routes operated by the Himachal Roadways Transport Corporation (HRTC) have been suspended. Approximately 576 buses are currently stranded along various routes. The rise in silt levels has compelled most hydropower projects to halt their operations.

Major highways, including the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway and the Shimla-Kinnaur Road, have been blocked by landslides and flooding, causing significant disruptions to transportation.

Rescue operations have been underway throughout the night, employing ropes, harnesses and cranes to evacuate individuals at risk of being swept away by swollen rivers. Flash floods have washed away road sections and destroyed bridges in several districts.

Efforts by the NDRF have resulted in the successful rescue of 29 individuals from Potato Ground in Manali and six others from a river near Nagwain in Mandi. However, heavy rainfall continues to hamper relief and rescue efforts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to HP Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to assess the extent of the damages and offer assistance. The CM conducted an aerial survey on Tuesday and stressed the urgency of declaring the situation a national calamity. Sukhu has also requested a special economic package to aid in the state's recovery, which is anticipated to be a prolonged process.

The IMD issued a red alert for extremely heavy rains (over 204 mm) in eight out of the 12 districts of the state on Monday morning. An orange warning for heavy rains on July 11 has also been issued.

Rail operations on the Shimla-Kalka route, recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, have been suspended until Tuesday due to multiple landslides blocking the tracks. Educational institutions across the state have been instructed to remain closed on Monday and Tuesday.

The Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra in Kullu has been terminated after six pilgrims lost their lives during the trek this season. In response to the critical situation, the Kullu administration has declared a two-day public holiday in the district on July 10 and 11. The state government has cancelled the leave of all field officers, ordering them to report for duty immediately.

Four additional lives were claimed by landslides in Shimla district on Monday. In Theog subdivision, a landslide struck a house in Pallavi village, resulting in the deaths of Deep Bahadur, Devdasi, and Mohan Bahadur. Another incident involved the recovery of an elderly woman's body from beneath debris following a landslide in Rajhana village on the outskirts of Shimla. This came after the retrieval of her granddaughter's body.

Kullu and Mandi have experienced extensive damage, leading to the evacuation of over 100 houses in Mandi due to the flood-like situation in the Beas River and its tributaries. Houses in Shimla's Rampur subdivision are also at risk as the Sutlej River swells. Residents affected by the deluge have appealed to the government for assistance.

The city of Shimla is also facing a shortage of drinking water with tankers carrying them to places.

The CM highlighted the urgent need to restore roads in apple-growing regions to ensure the smooth transportation of the apple crop. In a video message, he urged the public to avoid venturing out in heavy rains, especially near rivers and nullahs and advised everyone to remain vigilant.

MLAs have been instructed to stay in their respective constituencies and assist the affected population during this distressing time. The state government has established three helpline numbers (1100, 1070, and 1077) to assist those in need.

On Monday, Nahan recorded the highest rainfall in the state with 288 mm, followed by Pachhad (220 mm), Dhaulakuan (217 mm), Naina Devi (200 mm), Dharamshala and Chouri (both 190 mm), and Rohru (185 mm). Una received 175 mm of rainfall, Solan 170 mm, Dadhau 160 mm, Sangraha 150 mm, Rampur 145 mm, Shimla 139 mm, Narkanda 132 mm, and Sujanpur Tira and Kasauli 130 mm.

