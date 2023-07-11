Himachal Pradesh devastated by flash floods, landslides; Rs 785 crore loss reported | WATCH

Flash floods, landslides, and heavy monsoon rains in Himachal Pradesh have resulted in a significant loss of life, extensive damage to property and infrastructure, and a monetary loss estimated at Rs 785.51 crore. Rescue operations are ongoing, and the region remains under an orange alert by the Indian Meteorological Department.

Flash floods, landslides and heavy monsoon rains have wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh, resulting in a significant loss of life and extensive damage to property and infrastructure. According to a statement from state authorities, the monetary loss has been estimated at Rs 785.51 crore. The death toll has risen to 72, with 8 individuals still missing and 92 others injured.

The report also indicates that 39 landslides, 1 cloud burst, and 29 flash floods have been reported in the region. The impact has been severe, with entire bridges being toppled by the powerful flow of the Beas River.

The landslides and floods have caused numerous casualties, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is currently engaged in search and rescue operations to assist those stranded in affected areas.