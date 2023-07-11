CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeenvironment NewsHimachal Pradesh devastated by flash floods, landslides; Rs 785 crore loss reported | WATCH

Himachal Pradesh devastated by flash floods, landslides; Rs 785 crore loss reported | WATCH

Himachal Pradesh devastated by flash floods, landslides; Rs 785 crore loss reported | WATCH
Read Time5 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 11, 2023 3:23:29 PM IST (Updated)

Flash floods, landslides, and heavy monsoon rains in Himachal Pradesh have resulted in a significant loss of life, extensive damage to property and infrastructure, and a monetary loss estimated at Rs 785.51 crore. Rescue operations are ongoing, and the region remains under an orange alert by the Indian Meteorological Department.

Flash floods, landslides and heavy monsoon rains have wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh, resulting in a significant loss of life and extensive damage to property and infrastructure. According to a statement from state authorities, the monetary loss has been estimated at Rs 785.51 crore. The death toll has risen to 72, with 8 individuals still missing and 92 others injured.

The report also indicates that 39 landslides, 1 cloud burst, and 29 flash floods have been reported in the region. The impact has been severe, with entire bridges being toppled by the powerful flow of the Beas River.
The landslides and floods have caused numerous casualties, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is currently engaged in search and rescue operations to assist those stranded in affected areas.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X