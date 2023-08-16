'Mountain-like challenge': Himachal Pradesh CM says rains caused Rs 10,000 crore damage

The state government will continue with its vision to make Himachal Pradesh “self-reliant” in four years and the country’s “most prosperous” state in 10 years, Sukhu proclaimed.

As the death toll in Himachal Pradesh crosses 60, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday said that flash floods and other rain-related events have caused the state a loss worth Rs 10,000 crore. He added that it would take the Himachal Pradesh government a year to rebuild the lost infrastructure.

"The state has suffered a loss of around Rs 10,000 crores. It will take around 1 year for us to redevelop the infrastructure of the state," Sukhu said.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu says "I am on the way to Kangra. We have evacuated over 650 people there. Around 100 people are still trapped in Kangra, rescue operation is underway. Another body has been recovered in Shimla. The state has suffered a loss of… pic.twitter.com/91hNCsQ8yD — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2023

Despite this challenge, the state is up to the“mountain-like challenge,” Sukhu said on Wednesday.

The recent rains have triggered landslides throughout the state, resulting in road blockages and the collapse of residences. The death toll currently stands at around 60, with concerns mounting over individuals potentially buried beneath the debris.

The Chief Minister acknowledged the time-consuming nature of rebuilding roads and water projects, yet he assured an accelerated process.

“We have to get the infrastructure fully restored within a year. I am working with this in mind. It’s a big challenge, a mountain-like challenge. But we are not going to back away,” he said.

The state government will continue with its vision to make Himachal Pradesh “self-reliant” in four years and the country’s “most prosperous” state in 10 years, Sukhu proclaimed.

“But it will take a year for us to rise from this tragedy,” Sukhu, whose Congress government came to power, last December, said.

He attributed the extensive devastation to the unprecedented intensity of the rains since Sunday , noting that approximately 50 casualties in a single day were unprecedented.

He also identified a deficiency in "structural designing" within the state as a contributing factor, with buildings obstructing natural water flow and insufficient attention given to architectural considerations.

“The river didn’t enter homes, the homes entered the river,” he said.

Sukhu refrained from solely attributing the significant landslides to the widening of roads by the National Highways Authority of India, asserting that most landslides did not occur at the edges of these roads.

Climate change was posited as a potential contributing factor, as he highlighted that such unprecedented rainfall had not been experienced in Lahaul-Spiti before.

In the course of the interview, the Chief Minister alluded to forthcoming guidelines and stricter enforcement of building regulations. He emphasised the importance of proper drainage, meticulous examination of construction site soil, and consideration of floor weight-bearing capacities.

Additionally, he advocated for revised norms from the central government regarding assistance to states grappling with natural calamities . Sukhu argued that hill states and those in the Northeast should receive greater support, lamenting the inadequate aid provided by the Centre.

He revealed that Himachal Pradesh receives a mere Rs 1.5 lakh for repairing each kilometre of damaged road, deeming it insufficient.

“That’s nothing,” Sukhu said.

He underscored the necessity for special consideration, describing Himachal Pradesh as the "lungs of northern India," and encouraged tourists to continue visiting the state.

Despite the ongoing road restoration in Shimla and Kangra Valley, he extended an invitation for post-monsoon visits, suggesting the celebration of Diwali and the New Year in Himachal Pradesh.

With agency inputs.