Himachal Pradesh rains: NDRF rescues over 50 stranded people, bridge connecting Baddi-Pinjaur washed away

THe National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Friday rescued over 50 people who were stranded in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district following a cloudburst. The cloudburst took place in Shehnu Gouni village on Thursday and also triggered a landslide that blocked roads at many places.

#WATCH | 14th Bn NDRF rescued 51 stranded people from cloud burst incident sites yesterday in Shehnu Gouni & Kholanala village in Mandi district, Himachal Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/ngNn1OHpJO — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2023

A team of the NDRF travelled 15 kms on foot to rescue the stranded people, including 15 children. They have been shifted to safe places, the officials told PTI.

In another rain-related incident, the Maranwala bridge in Baddi connecting industrial Baddi area and Pinjaur collapsed on Friday following heavy flow of water in Balad river due to recent rains. No loss of life was reported in the incident, officials said.

"The Maranwala Bridge has been washed away and traffic has been diverted through Kalka-Kalujhanda-Barotiwala road," Superintendent of Police, Baddi, Mohit Chawala told PTI.

On Thursday, several houses collapsed in Anni town of the Kullu district.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Several houses collapsed due to landslides in Anni town of Kullu district.



(Visuals confirmed by police) pic.twitter.com/K4SkRy5bjk — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2023

Heavy rains in the state have led to closure of 709 roads. So far 242 people have died in rain-related incidents since the onset of monsoon in the state on June 24 till August 24 and the Public Works Department (PWD) alone has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 2,829 crores.

With inputs from PTI