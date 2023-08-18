homeenvironment NewsHimachal Pradesh rains LIVE: Search and rescue operations continue in Shimla

Himachal Pradesh rains LIVE: Search and rescue operations continue in Shimla

1 Min Read

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 18, 2023 9:29:35 AM IST (Updated)

Summary

Himachal Pradesh weather LIVE updates: Search and rescue operations are still underway in Shimla after landslides and other rain-related incidents have claimed 21 lives in the hill station. Heavy rainfall has been forecasted for the next 48 hours in the state of Himachal Pradesh which was witnessed a total of 72 deaths so far. With several more houses facing the threat of collapse, follow CNBC-TV18 for LIVE weather updates:

Live Updates

Climate change is not the lone culprit in Himachal Pradesh's havoc: Here's the CM's take on what else went wrong


Heavy rains have battered Himachal Pradesh since August 13, triggering landslides and cloudbursts that resulted in several incidents of house collapse, washing away of roads and a rising death toll. While there is no doubt that the unnatural rains are a result of climate change, that is not the only reason the state is suffering.

Read full report here

Aug 18, 2023 10:25 AM

Himachal Pradesh rains LIVE | Over 500 trees uprooted in Shimla

In Shimla, rains have led to the uprooting of more than 500 trees.

Aug 18, 2023 10:11 AM

Himachal Pradesh rains LIVE: Death toll reaches 72

The total number of deaths in rain-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh since Sunday night has increased to 72 with Shimla alone accounting for 21 deaths.

Aug 18, 2023 9:38 AM

IN PICS | Rescue workers remove debris after Shimla landslide

Rescue workers removed debris in search operations in the aftermath of a landslide following torrential rain in Shimla in Himachal Pradesh. (Image: Reuters)

Aug 18, 2023 9:30 AM

Weather update LIVE | Devastation and destruction in Dehradun after heavy rains strike Uttarakhand

Aug 18, 2023 9:27 AM

Himachal Pradesh rains LIVE: Search and rescue operations underway

Search and rescue operations are underway in landslide-affected areas of Shimla in Himachal Pradesh where over 70 people have died.

Aug 18, 2023 9:25 AM

Aug 18, 2023 9:24 AM