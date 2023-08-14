Himachal Pradesh rains: Schools and colleges shut amid orange alert today, over 250 dead since monsoon onset

The monsoon season began in Himachal Pradesh on June 24. Officials said the monsoon's toll stands at 257 lives lost due to a range of causes.

All schools and colleges in Himachal Pradesh will be shut on Monday in the wake of incessant rainfall, the Department of Education said late Sunday. The Himachal Pradesh University also cancelled all the ongoing examinations of Post Graduate classes, including BEd exams scheduled on Monday.

Himachal Pradesh has been witnessing very heavy rainfall for the past few days. The monsoon season commenced in Himachal Pradesh on June 24.

On Monday as well, an orange alert — predicting that moderate to heavy rainfall — has been issued in Kangra, Mandi, Bilaaspur, Una, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur and Mandi. The rest of the hill state is on yellow alert, as per the latest forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The state has witnessed damages due to heavy rainfall. According to the officials, the monsoon's toll stands at 257 lives lost due to a range of causes. Meanwhile, a video shared by news agency ANI showed several vehicles and castles being washed away due to heavy rainfall in the Sirmaur district.

According to an ANI report, officials announced a staggering loss of Rs 7020.28 crore due to the monsoon's devastating impact in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday. According to an ANI report, officials announced a staggering loss of Rs 7020.28 crore due to the monsoon's devastating impact in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday.

"Of the 257, 66 people lost their lives due to landslides and flash floods. 191 people lost their lives due to road accidents or other reasons. While 32 people are missing and 290 people have been injured”, the officials were quoted as saying.

Moreover, 1,376 houses have been damaged in the state while 7935 houses have been partially damaged so far in the monsoon havoc. "(As many as) 270 shops have been damaged amid monsoon and 2727 cow sheds have been damaged," the officials said.

According to the official data, Himachal Pradesh so far witnessed 90 landslides and 55 flash flood incidents.

"While still nearly 450 roads including two National Highways are closed in the state. As many as 1,814 electricity supply schemes are still hampered and 59 water supply schemes are still disrupted," the officials informed.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu took feedback from all the District Collectors (DC) about the damage caused due to heavy rains in the districts. He also got information about the closure of the road routes.

He reportedly instructed the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary as well as all DCs to keep a close watch on the situation created due to heavy rains. "The administrative staff should be alert and maintain smooth arrangements for roads, electricity and water," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)