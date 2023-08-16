Himachal Pradesh rains havoc: Here are some advisories for locals and travellers to take note of

Himachal Pradesh rains update: As over 50 people were killed in rain-related incidents over the last two days, the Himachal Pradesh Police advised "all citizens... to stay away from the banks of river Satluj".

As heavy rains continue in parts of Himachal Pradesh, the state police had advised people to "travel only if extremely essential". On August 12, the Himachal Pradesh police issued an advisory to people asking them to avoid travelling at night in areas where roads are not proper as the landslides and rockslides are not visible.

Several incidents of landslides and rockslides due to heavy rains have been reported in several districts of Himachal Pradesh, officials told news agency ANI on Saturday.

"Due to incessant rains in the state, there are reports of rockslides and landslides. Avoid unessential travel. Also, avoid travelling at night in areas where roads are not proper as the landslides and rockslides are not visible. Stay smart- Stay safe," Himachal police tweeted earlier.

Heavy rain has battered Himachal Pradesh since Sunday, triggering landslides and cloudbursts that blocked several roads and led to house collapse incidents. "A nearly 157 per cent surge in rainfall over the past few days has resulted in extensive damage across Himachal Pradesh," Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Tuesday.

The downpour led to more than 500 trees being uprooted in Shimla's urban areas, posing challenges for locals. To alleviate these concerns, Sukhu directed the forest department to swiftly and properly dispose of the trees.