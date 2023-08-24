Himachal Pradesh rains | Several houses collapse in Kullu due to landslides — Watch video

Several houses collapsed on Thursday due to landslides in Anni town of Kullu district, Himachal Pradesh.

The video shared on ANI showed houses collapsing like a pack of cards. There has been no report of any casualty so far.

The meteorological office has issued a 'red alert' predicting "heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated spells of extremely heavy rains" in six districts including Shimla for the next 24 hours.

Heavy overnight rains in the state claimed 12 lives and blocked over 400 more roads besides damaging several houses, officials said on Wednesday.

As many as 120 people have died in rain-related incidents in the state in August while a total of 238 people have died and 40 are still missing since the onset of monsoon in Himachal Pradesh on June 24.