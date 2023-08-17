Climate change is not the lone culprit in Himachal Pradesh's havoc: Here's the CM's take on what else went wrong

Buildings obstruct the natural course of water flow at places, and a little attention is being paid to designing structures. "The river didn't enter homes, the homes entered the river," CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said.

Heavy rains have battered Himachal Pradesh since August 13, triggering landslides and cloudbursts that resulted in several incidents of house collapse, washing away of roads and a rising death toll. While there is no doubt that the unnatural rains are a result of climate change, that is not the only reason the state is suffering.

State Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has estimated the damage in the two devastating spells of heavy rain – in July and August – at about Rs 10,000 crore. Over 70 people have died in the recent rain havoc in the hill state and over 10,714 houses have been completely or partially damaged so far. Apart from blaming the intensity of the rains for the massive damage, the CM also took note of the lack of "structural designing" in the state.

Buildings obstruct the natural course of water flow at places, and little attention is being paid to designing structures. "The river didn't enter homes, the homes entered the river," he told the news agency PTI.

"The houses which are collapsing these days have not gone through the standards of structural engineering. The migrant architects (masons), whom I call 'Bihari architects', come here and construct floor on floor. We do not have local masons,” Sukhu said as per an Indian Express report.

Sukhu later clarified to another news agency, ANI, that he did not say anything about Bihari architects. "I did not say anything as such. The people of Bihar were also stuck here. I got them evacuated by helicopters. Around 200 people from Bihar are still stuck here. They are like our brothers. It is the fault of our structural engineering, they are just labourers," he told ANI.

The CM stopped short of identifying the widening of roads by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) as another significant cause for the havoc the state is witnessing, saying most of the landslides weren't at the edge of these roads. The CM also blamed faulty cutting of rocks to widen highways as a reason for landslides. "There is a way to cut the hills. Hills are always cut in slopes at an angle of 45 degree, 60 degree, etc but not at 90 degree, as was done at many locations between Kalka and Shimla," he told Indian Express.

He cited issues like proper drainage, studying the soil on which buildings are being constructed and consideration of the weight-bearing capacity of floors.

Sukhu stressed on the reinforcement of drainage systems and the restoration of old drains in Shimla. A high-powered committee from the public works department will oversee drainage and cross-drainage inspections, he said.

Sukhu underlined the necessity of proper muck disposal in the state's urban areas. The CM has, as per the Indian Express report, now hinted at "tougher building rules in the future".

A large number of travellers visit the hill state in the summer months to beat the heat, giving a reason for localities to build more resorts and restaurants and NHAI to widen roads.