Himachal Pradesh has not seen such widespread heavy rains in 50 years: CM Sukhvinder Sukhu

In late evening on Sunday, the chief minister spoke to all the deputy commissioners and took stock of the situation regarding the damage caused and gave necessary instructions to provide immediate relief to the affected, an official statement said.

Himachal Pradesh has not witnessed such "widespread heavy rains" in the past 50 years and the state has suffered a loss of about Rs 3,000 crore in this monsoon season so far, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Monday.

About 17 persons have died in rain-related incidents in the state in the past two days, he said, adding that efforts are afoot to rescue 400 tourists and locals stranded at Chandertal and between Pagal and Teilgi nallah in Lahaul and Spiti.