105 rescued after being stranded due to flash floods in Himachal's Lahaul-Spiti

As many as 105 passengers were rescued after they were left stranded amid flash floods in Chhattru area of Lahaul-Spiti district in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, an official said.

Lahaul-Spiti SP Manav Verma said a highway was blocked in the area, following which a team of police and civil administration carries out a joint rescue operation.

has been witnessing incessant rainfall for few days. Last week, six people were injured following a cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district. Officials said at least 10 houses were damaged in the incident.

"An incident of cloudburst has occurred at Chanaighad in Nirmand Tehsil of Anni sub division. "Around 12 houses have been damaged and six persons injured in the incident," the district emergency operations centre (DEOC) at Kullu said.

Meanwhile, the water level in the Beas river has increased due to heavy rains in the Kullu district.

As the incessant rainfall continues, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall in parts of the the state on Monday. Kullu, Shima, Solan, Bilaspur, Kangra, Chamba and Mandi are likely to experience heavy rainfall. Flash floods are feared in parts of the two districts during this period, the Met department said last week.

Reduced visibility conditions, increased runoff in streams, nullahs and other channels leading to flash floods and disruption of essential services including water, electricity and communications systems in mid and high hills of the state are feared due to the heavy rainfall.