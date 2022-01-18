Here's how to keep chemicals at bay inside your home

From the food we eat to the air we breathe, pollutants are everywhere. Due to the large-scale use of chemicals in a majority of products we use, the cases of pollutants entering people’s blood vessels have shot up across the globe.

Experts say that lack of awareness and misleading advertisements are the biggest causes for such cases.

While lack of awareness is self-explanatory, misleading advertisements refer to the malpractice of brands projecting their products to be something they are not. For instance, almost all disinfectants claim to kill 99.9% of germs and provide you protection against diseases but they never caution people against the harmful effects of the chemicals used in them.

Here are a few tricks to avoid coming in contact with germs at home:

Don’t let advertisements dupe you: Whether you are buying a toilet cleaner or a dishwasher liquid, read the ingredient list carefully. Make sure it doesn’t contain any harmful chemicals. Try to go for the safest option. The residue of dishwasher liquid on the plate you eat can act as a slow poison in the long run. So, try and use as few chemical-based products as possible. If possible, opt for organic alternatives.

Say no to heavy room fresheners: It has almost become an uber-cool trend for people in metro cities to "find an aroma for their homes". In fact, some people use different scents for different rooms. While the scent may please your senses momentarily, prolonged exposure to such air can lead to severe respiratory ailments like asthma. In fact, body deodorants can also have the same long-term effect. In the last few years, the concept of scented candles has also gained wide acceptance. While a majority of such products claim to be “therapeutic”, they are actually harmful to your health.

Keep it clean: We all know the importance of keeping our house clean but most of us take things at their face value. If we don’t see a layer of dust on things, we touch them freely. However, several studies have shown that due to this callous approach, adults unwittingly ingest about 20 mg of dust every day. Kids are even more vulnerable. Hence, it is very important to wipe surfaces regularly. You don’t need a disinfectant for this, just a damp cloth will do the trick.

Other hacks: Use an exhaust fan, open windows and let the sunshine come in, install an air purifier, don’t smoke with windows closed, and vacuum your carpets and doormats at regular intervals, among others.