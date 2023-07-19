Heavy rains lash Mumbai and suburbs, red alert issued; schools, colleges closed in Raigad

Rivers Savitri, Amba and Patalganga in Raigad district have crossed the danger mark. District Collector Yogesh Mhase has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges today.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai and its suburbs as the city received heavy rainfall on Wednesday.

A red alert for Raigad and Palghar districts predicting heavy to very rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rain at isolated places. One National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team each has been deployed in both the districts.

Meanwhile, An orange alert is sounded for Thane district.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Heavy rain lashes parts of Mumbai.



IMD has issued a 'Red' alert for Palghar, and Raigad districts and an 'Orange' alert for Thane, Mumbai and Ratnagiri today. pic.twitter.com/HR0KUqGCPZ — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2023

On Tuesday, Mumbai and suburbs received light or moderate rainfall with intermittent spells of heavy rain.